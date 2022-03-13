StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWIN. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

TWIN stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $200.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.51. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

