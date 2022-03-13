StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak bought 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,540 shares of company stock valued at $206,109. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

