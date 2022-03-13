StockNews.com Downgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Sell

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BCLI stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

