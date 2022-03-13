StockNews.com Downgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Sell

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
BCLI stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.05.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
