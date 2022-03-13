StockNews.com Downgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE DVN opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,422,879 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

