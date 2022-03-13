StockNews.com Downgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after buying an additional 107,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,419,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,657,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after buying an additional 99,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.