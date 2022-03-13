StockNews.com Downgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Hold

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,743.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.62. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

