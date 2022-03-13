StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
AAU opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.88. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.75.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
