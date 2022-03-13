StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of China HGS Real Estate stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

