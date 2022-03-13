StockNews.com Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.