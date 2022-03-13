StockNews.com Lowers Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TGS stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $960.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

