StockNews.com Lowers Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
TGS stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $960.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
