StockNews.com Upgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. AtriCure has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 655,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

