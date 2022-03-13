StockNews.com Upgrades ITT (NYSE:ITT) to Buy

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ITT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ITT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.