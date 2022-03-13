Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 412 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

SCHV opened at $68.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

