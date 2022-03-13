Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 897 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.04.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.61.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
