Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $999,000 Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

