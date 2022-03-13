StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $135,379.18 and $2.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,623,119,653 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

