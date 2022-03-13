Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 103.5% in February

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 98,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

