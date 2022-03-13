Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.