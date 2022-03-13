Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

NYSE:SU opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

