Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Jung acquired 10,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 61,386 shares of company stock worth $147,101 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $4,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 220,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

