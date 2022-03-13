SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.54 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

