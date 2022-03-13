Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Surgalign to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.
In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
About Surgalign
Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
