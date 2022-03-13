Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Surgalign to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,789,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 148.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 428,735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

