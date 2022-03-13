SVB Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

