S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.31 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

