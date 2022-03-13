Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 343.4% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

