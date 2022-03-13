Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,293,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

