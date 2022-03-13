Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $15.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

