Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $206.97 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

