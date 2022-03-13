Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Target were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Target by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after buying an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Target by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $7.81 on Friday, reaching $206.97. 4,040,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average of $233.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

