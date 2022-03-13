Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in February

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.0 days.

OTCMKTS TFRFF opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.87. Tefron has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Get Tefron alerts:

About Tefron (Get Rating)

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.