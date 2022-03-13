Terra Market Capitalization Tops $33.86 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $33.86 billion and $2.29 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $90.75 or 0.00232875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 770,880,006 coins and its circulating supply is 373,111,573 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

