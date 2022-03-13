Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 15.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of TTEK opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

