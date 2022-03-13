Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 827.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,894,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,869,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,811. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.05 and its 200 day moving average is $186.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.