The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,895. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.9531 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (Get Rating)

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

