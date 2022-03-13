The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to post $9.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.65 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $9.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $42.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.67 billion to $45.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $251.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 357,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

