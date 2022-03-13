The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.63

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $7.92. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 483,171 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $401.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,980,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,298,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,715,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,099.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 216,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.