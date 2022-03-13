The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SZC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.