The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

GS traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $327.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,186. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.