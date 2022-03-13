The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBX. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

