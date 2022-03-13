The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,095.52

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,095.52 ($14.35) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.32). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 951 ($12.46), with a volume of 73,754 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £710.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,095.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,195.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In other The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,840.67). Also, insider Kevin Carter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,072 ($14.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,440 ($28,092.24).

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.