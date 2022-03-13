The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honest were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HNST. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,598,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,766,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Honest by 2,642.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,388 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several research firms have commented on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

