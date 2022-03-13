The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 1,152,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

