The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.88 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.