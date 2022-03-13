The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSTGF. Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
