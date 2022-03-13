The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSTGF. Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.