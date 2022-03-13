The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 137 Average PT from Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 138.75 ($1.82).
RTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of RTN stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 66.90 ($0.88). 2,753,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,440. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £511.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
