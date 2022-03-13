The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 332,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.