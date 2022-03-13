The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 34,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $198.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.