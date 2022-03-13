The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Western Union also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 4,088,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,240. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.