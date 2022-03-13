TheStreet Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIAV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $279,153. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98,190.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 59,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

