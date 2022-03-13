THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 543.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 543.40 ($7.12).

Several analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 440 ($5.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($9.83) to GBX 700 ($9.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of THG stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.80 ($1.14). 4,832,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 288.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.50 ($9.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

